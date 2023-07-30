BEREA, Ohio — Over the next 30 days, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is urging its toll customers – especially travelers to Cedar Point – to avoid exiting at Toll Plaza 110 (Sandusky-Bellevue).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cause of the disruption is an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) roadway project and a lengthy detour on state Route 4 north.

Instead, officials say, travelers on the Ohio Turnpike should exit at Toll Plaza 118 (Sandusky-Norwalk)/ U.S. 250.

Toll Plaza 110 will remain open.

On Monday, July 31, the ODOT will close the intersection of state Route 4, state Route 99 and Skadden Road – between Mason Road and Portland Road in Erie County – to convert the intersection into a single-lane roundabout.

The ODOT expects the reopening to occur on Tuesday, August 29.

Plan ahead to avoid delays and keep roadway safety top of mind. For the latest travel conditions on the Ohio Turnpike, click here for an interactive map, which includes alerts and backups, service plaza locations, a trip planner to calculate toll fairs and more.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for the week of July 23, 2023)