Ohio fire officials: 7-year-old dies in fire at home

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say a 7-year-old girl has died in a fire at her Ohio home.

Lorain Fire Department officials say the house fire began shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the northeast Ohio city roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cleveland. They say the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials say the other five people who were inside the home when the fire broke out were able to escape without injury.

Officials didn’t immediately release the girl’s name.

The investigation to determine the cause of the fire was continuing.