ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — When Mrs. DeWine was in St. Clairsville earlier this week, 7 News asked how she feels about the Belmont County Library levy on the ballot in this election. The First Lady urges voting yes.

“Well, you know I’m passionate about kids and about reading so I think that books are always important. And so, I hope people will support your levy because I think that really the key to young children is getting them to read early and having books.” Fran DeWine – First Lady of Ohio

The Belmont County Library Levy is a one-mill renewal levy.

It will not cause anyone’s taxes to go up. It provides 50% of the library district’s funding.

If it passes, it might allow them to bring back a beloved item that they had to eliminate when the state cut their funding years ago–a bookmobile.

The levy supports six libraries in the district–Martins Ferry, Bridgeport, Bethesda, Flushing, Shadyside and Powhatan Point.

Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine is a staunch proponent of reading to children. She is a high-profile supporter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that sends a free book in the mail to a child, every month until age 5.



