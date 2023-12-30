HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Sheriff Ronald J. Myers to be a Member of the Ohio MARCS Steering Committee for the term beginning December 22, 2023, and continuing at the pleasure of the Governor.

The Committee oversees MARCS, which is Ohio’s statewide interoperable emergency radio system that connects Ohio’s first responders from multiple jurisdictions for all operations.

As a Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association member and current Southeast Director, Sheriff Myers has also been the Association’s Chairman of the Radio and Technology Committee since he was elected and took office in January 2009.

Sheriff Myers says he has worked tirelessly through this committee to prioritize state-wide interoperability for the safety of all first responders and looks forward to taking his knowledge and experience with radio technology to the next level.

