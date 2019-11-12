Ohio-grown Christmas trees headed to troops overseas

COLUMBUS (AP) — Tree farmers in Ohio are joining forces with the state to send a little holiday cheer to the troops overseas.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Christmas Tree Association are partnering on an effort that will ship more than 100 Christmas trees to military members stationed overseas.

Growers will donate the trees and state inspectors will make sure they are free of pests and disease. Both groups will work with volunteers Tuesday to wrap, load and ship the trees at the Ohio Department of Agriculture in Columbus.

Each shipment will also include decorations provides by school children, churches and veterans’ groups.