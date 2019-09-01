Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Ohio high-school football game ends after player allegedly assaults referee

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

20-yard line on football field (Blend Images via AP Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a high school football game was ended after a player assaulted a referee.

The Dayton Daily News reports that officials stopped play with seven minutes to go in the first half and Cincinnati Roger Bacon holding a 23-8 lead Saturday night over Dayton Dunbar High School. A video appears to show a Dunbar player head-butting a referee.

Dunbar players had reportedly been called for three penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct before the incident.

Dayton police said they were called to assist.

Dayton Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says the district “extends a sincere apology” to the referee, as well as the other players, officials, coaches and spectators who didn’t get to have a full game.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association plans to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Late Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Late Night Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter