Ohio high school student launches nonprofit to bring books to inmates

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A high school student has spearheaded a project bringing hundreds of books into an Ohio jail.

Jacob Hervey, a senior at Perry High in northeastern Ohio, created Books Behind Bars after researching education in the prison system for a class.

The Repository reports that Hervey’s project has gathered about 350 books to date, both increasing the Stark County Jail’s supply of books and replacing worn out books.

George Maier is Stark County Sheriff. He welcomed Hervey’s efforts, saying the chance to read books is a productive activity for inmates.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione is also contributing books. He says it’s important not to give up on people who got a little off track in life.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter