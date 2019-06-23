Ohio House OK’s permanent fund for cleaning up lakes, rivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers in the Ohio House have approved creating a permanent trust fund that would pay for projects aimed at improving water quality around the state.

It’s one of several ideas for funding water quality initiatives being looked at by Gov. Mike DeWine and legislators.

DeWine earlier this year proposed spending nearly $1 billion over 10 years to clean up Lake Erie and Ohio’s polluted streams and rivers.

The H2Ohio Trust Fund recently approved by House lawmakers would set up a long-term funding plan.

The plan still needs approval in the Ohio Senate where there’s another spending proposal up for debate.

Backers of the trust fund tell The Blade in Toledo that water quality issues aren’t going away soon and that it makes sense to have a permanent funding source.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

