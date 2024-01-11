BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Ice Cold Case is the podcast looking into the unsolved murder of J.C. McGhee 21 years ago in Belmont County.

This summer, 7News focused on the podcast in a 2-part special report.

Now we have an update on what that podcast has turned up.

7News spoke with podcaster Madison McGhee, the daughter of the murdered man.

Ice Cold Case has had nine episodes in its first season.

It has grabbed the attention of listeners around the world.

They have reached out to podcaster Madison McGhee with everything from ideas and opinions….to first-hand knowledge from people who have never before come forward.

“A really major figure in this case has reached out to talk to me and I’m very excited because I think that this could lead to some really big breakthroughs in the case. So having someone who was so close to the case willing to talk to me, I think will bring out a lot of information that’s really necessary.” Madison McGhee | Podcaster, Ice Cold Case

J.C. McGhee was ambushed in his home and shot in his own doorway.

Witnesses wildly contradicted each other, from the number of perpetrators to their descriptions to their getaway car.

It seemed the truth was in short supply.

Now, the podcast is pulling people out of the shadows.

“But I’m so grateful and I’m so glad that people feel comfortable enough to reach out with the information that they have, things that they remember from 20 years ago, things that they’ve been hearing around town.” Madison McGhee | Podcaster, Ice Cold Case

Madison, a TV producer in California, responds to all information she receives and learns a little more as she fits each piece into the puzzle.

“I will solve the case because I won’t stop until I solve the case. And even in those moments where I wonder if I’m getting close, I know that I’m closer now than when I started. And I just have to keep moving forward.” Madison McGhee | Podcaster, Ice Cold Case

A new season of the podcast Ice Cold Case will be released soon.

What she is about to hear from this latest individual, she feels, could disprove her own theory about who murdered her father or ordered it.

But that’s OK.

She says disproving a theory is as important as proving it.

And it moves her closer to the truth.