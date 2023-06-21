BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In the early morning hours of June 20, detectives with the Sheriff’s ‘Criminal Interdiction Unit’, executed two separate search warrants simultaneously on Trumbull Street in Bellaire, Ohio, according to a press release.

Other law enforcement units include the Belmont County ‘Special Operations Branch’, the Bellaire Police Department, and the Jefferson and Harrison County Sheriff’s Offices

During the investigation, multiple suspects were arrested.

Kenneth “Truck” Smith, 34, of Cleveland, Ohio was charged with multiple counts of possession, trafficking in drugs, and child endangerment.

Kenneth “Truck” Smith

Jade Leasure, 23, of Bellaire, Ohio, was charged with multiple counts of possession and trafficking in drugs, and child endangerment.

Jade Leasure

Kyle Vinka, 32, of Bellaire, Ohio was charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Kyle Vinka

Myliek Green, 27, of Bellaire, Ohio was charged with complicity in drug trafficking.

Myliek Green

Donovan Lynn, 18, of Bellaire, Ohio was charged with complicity in drug trafficking.

Donovan Lynn

Sabrina Holloway, 45, of Bellaire, Ohio was also arrested as part of this investigation days earlier for possession of fentanyl.

Sabrina Holloway

Detectives assigned to the unit seized a large number of narcotics from the residence including the deadly drug fentanyl. Detectives discovered approximately 1000 pressed fentanyl pills, an ounce and a half of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of “raw” fentanyl, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

drugs and paraphernalia

Two handguns were also seized as part of this investigation, one of which was entered into the national database as a stolen firearm. Illegal drug trafficking proceeds were also seized.

handguns and cash

Detectives state that multiple others are considered suspects in this case and they will be seeking additional charges on those individuals.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with 7News for updates on this case.