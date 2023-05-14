STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A motorist contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatch Center on May 12, to report an erratic driver that struck a guardrail on State Route 7, in Jefferson County, and then continued northbound on State Route 7 nearly causing several other crashes, according to a press release from the OSHP.

The driver was located by Toronto Police, in a private lot, in Toronto, with the assistance of the concerned motorist. The driver was smoking marijuana in the vehicle at the time of contact with police. The vehicle had passenger-side damage from striking the guardrail on State Route 7.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper arrived on the scene and arrested the driver of the crashed vehicle, Douglas L. Reese, 50, of Toronto.

Reese was arrested for his 11th OVI in Ohio. This is the third time he was arrested for Felony OVI. Reese also has four previous convictions for Hit-Skip/Leaving the Scene of a Crash in Ohio. Reese’s driver’s license had been suspended 31 times in Ohio and had 31 previous convictions for traffic violations in Ohio.

Reese was charged with Failure to Drive within Marked Lanes, Distracted Driving, Possession of Marijuana, and a charge of Felony OVI is pending a review by the Jefferson County Prosecutor.

Reese was booked into the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held pending his initial appearance in Jefferson County Court.