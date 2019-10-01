Ohio Lottery is teaming up with Urban Mission to fight hunger in the community

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio “

The Ohio Lottery Cash Explosion Road Show is coming to Steubenville in just a few short weeks!

A big part of their road show is their kick off of to their Facing Hunger Campaign!

As part of that campaign they partnered up with the Urban Mission in Steubenville to help feed the local community!

Here’s how you can help, you can drop off canned food items, and thanksgiving food items or money here at WTRF .

“This is really important to us. Around this time of the year we are noticing the number of families that we are serving has increased and so we want to make sure that we can accommodate that need. Still in our area one in four children go hungry each night and for us that breaks our heart and so we want to make sure that we can reach all ages.” Ashley Steele – Urban Mission Executive Director

The Cash Explosion Road show is set for October 26th in Steubenville!

You can also drop off food items at any of the urban mission locations in Steubenville or their website urbanmission.org.

For any additional information you can call 740-282-8010.