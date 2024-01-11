The Ohio Lottery has released an update to their cybersecurity incident.

On December 24, 2023, the Ohio Lottery encountered a cybersecurity incident and the Ohio Lottery says an unauthorized third-party obtained access to information belonging to our customers and retailers.

“While the investigation continues, we advise all our valued customers and retailers to exercise caution when it comes to their credit,” the Ohio Lottery said.

The Ohio Lottery is urging customers and retailers to be vigilant in monitoring their account statements for fraudulent or irregular activity.

There are steps that can be taken right away to help protect personal information, including placing a fraud alert or security freeze on credit files and obtaining and monitoring a free credit report.

To do so, customers can contact any of the three credit bureaus listed below.

Equifax

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

https://www.equifax.com

(800) 525-6285

Experian

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

https://www.experian.com

(888) 397-3742

TransUnion

Fraud Victim Assistance Department

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016-2000

https://www.transunion.com

(800) 680-7289

The incident did not involve any Ohio Lottery games or the technology systems on which the Lottery operates, the Ohio Lottery said. It is safe to continue to purchase tickets. Winning tickets over $599 can be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office in Cleveland for payment or by using the Ohio Lottery mobile app.

The Lottery said they are working diligently to restore all cashing options in the very near future. Consumers have 180 days to claim their prize from the drawing date or the date the scratch-off game is scheduled to close.