WOODSFIELD, Ohio — An investigation led to the arrest of an Ohio man after Woodsfield Police were notified of threats being made toward an officer, according to a Facebook post.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Daniel Murphy, of Woodsfield, was arrested on June 10 after officers maintained surveillance on Murphy’s residence while a search warrant was obtained.

Officers executed a high-risk search warrant and took Murphy into custody and transported him to the Monroe County Jail where he was booked on charges of Aggravated Menacing and Making Terroristic Threats.

Officers say that any threat towards their law enforcement officers will be taken seriously, investigated to the fullest extent and suspects will be pursued, regardless of where they may be.