BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Tuesday, June 6, at Grand View Avenue, in Tiltonsville, Ohio after receiving a viable threat-to-life-tip concerning elected officials in Belmont County along with local law enforcement, according to a press release.

Law enforcement partners working together, with the utilization of the Jefferson County Special Response Team and the Belmont County Special Operations Branch took Frank Andrew Yopa, 31, of Tiltonsville, safely into custody. As a result of the search, detectives seized numerous AR Style weapons, pistols, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, body armor, gas masks, and various stockpiles of ammunition.

Weapons seized during search warrant execution

Yopa has been taken to the Belmont County Jail and has been remanded with no bond pending arraignment. Yopa has been charged with Aggravated Menacing and Inducing Panic, he will be arraigned in Belmont County Court Western Division later this week.

Stay tuned to 7News for updates on this developing story.