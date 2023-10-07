JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — According to officials, The Cross Creek Police department were dispatched to Cross Creek Elementary school at 9:30 a.m. on October 6.

When Chief Casey Robinson arrived there was a man in the vestibule of the school yelling that there was an active shooter outside.

Timothy M. Morris, age 35 was swiftly arrested without incident and taken to Trinity hospital to be medically cleared before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

He was charged with inducing panic.

This is investigation is ongoing. Stay with 7News for further updates.