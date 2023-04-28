STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A Martins Ferry, Ohio man was arrested in Steubenville on April 26 for outstanding warrants and is now facing drug possession charges to his list of offenses, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Jefferson County Drug Task Force, which is comprised of members from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Steubenville Police Department, and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office was called to assist the U.S. Marshal Service at a local hotel. After the suspect’s arrest, probable cause was established to execute a narcotics warrant on the room.

During the search, drug task force detectives seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine from the hotel room. Upon further investigation, a consent search was conducted at an Oak Grove residence where cash was seized.

Clint M. Lekanudos, 27, of Martins Ferry was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service without incident on two outstanding warrants. Additionally, the Drug Task Force is charging Lekanudos with two counts of possession of drugs.

Lekanudos is housed that the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.