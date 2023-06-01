NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Caldwell, Ohio man was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, according to a post from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward W. Shelton, 51, was arraigned June 1, stemming from an altercation with Jeffrey Antill in the Dollar General parking lot in Caldwell on May 23.

Shelton is alleged to have shoved Antill who fell and hit his head in the parking lot. He was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Medical Center and later to Grant Hospital and Riverside Medical Center, both in Columbus.

It was determined Antill suffered from bleeding on the brain. He underwent surgery to relieve the bleeding but was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, May 31.

Sheriff Jason Mackie and Deputy Phil Lumpkins testified for the prosecution. The state was represented by Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher. Attorney Bo Cross represented Shelton. Judge Arnold set Shelton’s bail at $75,000 with no ten percent with house arrest conditions if bond is met.

Sheriff Mackie said that the assault was a senseless tragedy for the victim and the entire Noble Community.