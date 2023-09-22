BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff announced the arrest of a Brown County man for one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to the Sheriff, the Brown County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter on Wahlsburg East Road in Brown County on September 20, 2023, at approximately 6:29 p.m.

The first arriving police unit was a Georgetown Police Officer who witnessed a male standing near a running vehicle, later identified as Noah Clifton, age 24, outside the residence.

It is reported that the officer ordered Clifton to step away from the vehicle, and as he did, the officer saw a handgun on the ground near Clifton.

Clifton was taken into custody without incident.

The patrol officer and a deputy entered the residence and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.

The first victim, Ralph Neff Sr., age 81, was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also found was Margaret Neff, age 76, with a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen. Air-Care airlifted her to a nearby hospital.

A third victim, Zachary Neff, age 30, was found in an adjacent residence with a gunshot wound to the face and was also airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The current medical status of the surviving two victims is unknown at the time of publication.

According to officials, Noah Clifton was identified as the grandson of Ralph and Margaret Neff, and Zach Neff is his cousin.

Clifton is being held at the Brown County Jail and is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Officials say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

