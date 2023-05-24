WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – A Youngstown, Ohio, man was sentenced today to more than 12 years in prison for supplying methamphetamine and fentanyl to northern West Virginia, according to a press release.

Kamron Eugene Miller, Sr., 36, will serve 152 months of incarceration for his role as a leader in a drug conspiracy. The investigation revealed that Miller supplied a co-conspirator nearly a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine along with 21 grams of fentanyl which was then redistributed in Hancock County. When agents searched Miller’s Youngstown residence, they found more than 300 grams of cocaine, 206 grams of fentanyl, a loaded assault rifle, a loaded pistol, and over $60,000 in cash. In total, agents seized more than $310,000 in cash during the investigation.

The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Drug Enforcement Administration (Wheeling and Youngstown); and the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the Mahoning County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office assisted.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.