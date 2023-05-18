WHEELING, W.Va. — According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, an Akron, Ohio man was sentenced May 18, to 188 months in prison for transporting hundreds of grams of crystal meth to be sold in Hancock County.

William E. Maddox, Jr., 53, pled guilty in January to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Maddox was traveling from Akron to the Weirton area, transporting hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” or “ice.” During a traffic stop, officers found more than 200 grams of ice, along with nearly 500 grams of marijuana, inside the vehicle.

The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the goverment.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.