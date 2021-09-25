Ohio man travels to Texas border in attempt to help Haitian friend

Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti and Mexico began busing some away from the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) – An Ohio man is among those who made their way to the Texas border city of Del Rio, where thousands of Haitian migrants set up camp near a border bridge, including many seeking asylum.

Dave, who didn’t want to give his last name because he feared a backlash for helping people who entered the U.S. illegally, says he made the long drive from his hometown of Toledo on Tuesday because he wanted to find his Haitian friend Ruth and to drive her, her husband and young daughter back to her sister’s home in Ohio.

On Friday, he quietly surveyed groups of migrants who were allowed to remain in the U.S. temporarily. But he still hadn’t found his friend.