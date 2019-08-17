Breaking News
Ohio mayor receives threats after comments by Trump

Donald Trump

In this Aug. 13, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak in Monaca, Pa. Trump is hoping to woo New Hampshire into his column heading into 2020. The president will visit the state on Thursday to hold a reelection rally. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Dayton where nine people were slain in a mass shooting says a round-the-clock security detail was assigned to her because of hate-filled messages she received following verbal sparring with President Donald Trump after his visit to a Dayton hospital earlier this month.

The Dayton Daily News reports Trump after his Aug. 7 visit called a news conference Mayor Nan Whaley held with Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown “a fraud.” Whaley responded in an interview with CNN that Trump is a “bully and a coward.”

The newspaper reports it reviewed dozens of messages regarding Whaley that contained abusive language and expletive-laced insults.

The messages prompted city officials to assign Whaley the police security detail.

Dayton police say there were no specific threats directed toward Whaley.

