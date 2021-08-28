Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan terror attacks

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – Max Soviak, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, was among the American service members killed in Thursday’s terror attack in Afghanistan.

The attack killed 13 U.S. service members.

Max, 22, was a native of Berlin Heights in Erie County, Ohio.

Max Soviak, (Photo via Soviak Family)

His family released the following statement to FOX 8:

On behalf of the entire Soviak family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers on the loss of our son, Max. Max was a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy a career. We are incredibly proud of his service to our country. As we mourn the loss of our son, we also mourn for the loss of the Marines and Soldier who were killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all of those wounded in Afghanistan. Words cannot express how heartbroken we are with this news and we will miss Max tremendously. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy. Thank you, The Soviak Family

“Max was full of life in everything he did,” Edison Local Schools said in a statement. Max was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School. He studied electrical tech through EHOVE Career Center his junior and senior years.

“He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him,” the district said. “Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers.”

The district said Max was a member of the football team, wrestling team, tennis team, track team and band during his school career.

The U.S. Navy said Max was killed at the Abbey gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. He was killed on the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since August of 2011.

At least 169 Afghans also died in the suicide bombings that happened at the airport amid U.S. evacuations following a Taliban takeover.

ISIS has been blamed for the attacks.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the following statement:

Fran & I are deeply saddened over reports that one of Ohio’s brave service members was killed in yesterday’s terrorist attack. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak chose to dedicate his life to helping others, and he will never be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2021

U.S. Senator Rob Portman released the following: