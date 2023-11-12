WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin Police Department K-9 died after a driver crashed into the police cruiser he was traveling in on November 11, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms with news station WCPO.

According to the report, two Franklin police officers and their K-9 were on patrol when WPCO says that 21-year-old Michael Sims began speeding the wrong way before he struck the Franklin cruiser, drove off the roadway, and struck a tree.

WPCO says that the K-9, Fury, was transported to MedVet, where he died of his injuries. The two officers involved in the crash were transported to Kettering Health Franklin with minor injuries.

Sims was transported to Atrium Hospital with minor injuries and is charged with felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog and could potentially face additional charges.

WPCO says that after Sims is released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Warren County Jail.