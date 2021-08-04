Ohio police officer killed in crash, two others injured

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville police officer is dead after a 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Canal Street and Rocky Boots Way near the Rocky Boots outlet store at approximately 2:26 p.m.

Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley

According to Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch, Officer Scott Dawley, 43, was among a number of officers responding to a report of shots fired with lights and sirens running. The crash involved Dawley’s marked SUV, another vehicle, and a truck.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, Dawley was driving a marked Nelsonville Police Department Ford Explorer SUV on Canal Street when it struck a 2009 Ford F-650 box truck, driven by David A. Rardain, 55, which had entered the intersection from Myers Street.

Dawley’s SUV then went off the left side of the road and came to a rest, while Rardain’s box truck traveled into the opposite lane on East Canal Street, hitting a 2008 Jeep Liberty, driven by John M. Carter, 80, with Ginny K. Carter, 79, as a passenger, OSHP said.

Dawley suffered serious injuries due to the crash and first responders started CPR on him at the scene. He was taken by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rardain was taken to Grant Medical Center via MedFlight. The Carters were uninjured in the crash, OSHP said.

According to Fitch, Dawley leaves behind a wife and four children. He was a seven-year veteran of the Nelsonville Police Department.

“This is a tragic event and I can’t even begin to express how sorry I am for Scott Dawley and his family,” Fitch said, asking for privacy for the family.

Additional information, including funeral arrangements, will be posted as they become available.

The Ohio Statehouse posted to Facebook that all flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Athens County, the Ohio Statehouse, Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower starting Tuesday and will remain so until sunset on the day of Dawley’s funeral.