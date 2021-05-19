Ohio police report finding ‘elaborate’ dog-fighting operation during drug investigation

Lt. Greg Hoso called it one of the most elaborate setups that he has seen in his 26 years as an investigator

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police say they found an elaborate dog-fighting operation during a drug investigation on Tuesday.

Stanley Redd, Jr. is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a parole violation. This was after Warren Police say they discovered a dog-fighting ring while serving a warrant at a home on Austin Avenue as part of a months-long drug investigation.

Police were executing a search warrant at the house in relation to that drug investigation.

There, they reported finding a firearm, drugs and evidence of dog-fighting.

“There is, unfortunately, a decent amount of dog fighting that happens in the Trumbull County area,” said Lori Shandor, CEO of the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Police believe the home was also used for dog training, as a treadmill with 2x4s on it was found. Police say it was likely used so that dogs would run on it as part of that training.

Lt. Greg Hoso called it one of the most elaborate setups that he has seen in his 26 years as an investigator.

“We weren’t going there to look for that, but we just happened to come across that, which I’m surprised we didn’t get complaints about it because it looks like it was a pretty elaborate setup,” Hoso said.

Investigators say during the search, they found drugs, cash and guns, plus evidence dogs were being trained and fought at the property.

“This one actually was a little more elaborate with the 2x4s, the cage around the treadmill to keep the dog in place, and I’d say the dog fighting ring was probably 12×12, and you could see blood splattered along the box on the treadmill and on the dog ring,” Hoso said.

Police said Redd was living at the address on Bane Street SW. He is on parole, so the Parole Authority also searched that home, where they found seven dogs.

They’re now being cared for by the Anmial Welfare League.

“I am just glad we have found it when we did, and I hope that the investigation is successful,” Shandor said.

Shandor says most of the dogs are males ages two and under.

She says they don’t have significant scarring typically found on dogs used for bait but appear to be small for their ages.

“It’s such a terrible situation. Fortunately, these animals are young and they can hopefully be worked with and rehabilitated,” Shandor said.

Redd is being held on a parole violation with other charges pending.