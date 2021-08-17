Ohio Representative urges “mask optional” policy for students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio State Representative Ron Ferguson spoke tonight at the Steubenville City Council to stress what he believes is the importance of adopting a ‘mask-optional’ policy which focuses on parents’ choice like other school districts in the area.



He wrote in a letter to the Board before the meeting, saying that he supports them in their goal of keeping students and teachers in the classrooms this fall. Ferguson believes that the people of the 96th district of Ohio should put their trust in the parents of children attending schools.

“So the big reason that we came to the Steubenville City Council tonight is to ask more local leaders is to urge the Steubenville School Board to come up with a mask-optional, parent-choice policy and we really feel that that’s the best option.” Ron Ferguson, (R) Ohio State Representative, 96 District

Ferguson believes the parents will know what’s best for their children. Be sure to stay with 7 News for any updates on this story.