Ohio (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants Ohioans to go to the polls and NOT TO BE FEARFUL of voter fraud in the Buckeye State.

7News asked LaRose about why voters should be confident when it comes to their votes being counted.

LaRose says there is a lot of false information that circulates on social media about voter fraud. Still, he says Ohio is the Gold Standard when it comes to election integrity.

He says it starts when you maintain accurate voter rolls by removing both deceased voters and those who have moved out of state.

Plus, according to LaRose, another reason Ohioans can feel secure that their vote will count is that the state’s voting machines are not capable of being connected to the internet.

Instead, he says, they use equipment at their Board of Elections that scans and tabulates the ballots, so the public receives those rapid results on Election Night.

“You’ll have those unofficial results before you go to bed on Election Night, but even that is not the final answer. We go back three weeks later, three weeks from now, we’ll be counting the hard copy, dead tree, wet ink pieces of paper in a bipartisan way, half Republicans, half Democrats sitting there counting those ballots and then comparing them side by side to the electronic result to make sure that there was fidelity.” Frank LaRose (R) Ohio Secretary of State

LaRose adds both parties work well together and keep each other honest, and that is what is called Bipartisan Oversight of Elections, and says he prides himself on that.

Early voting has been ongoing this weekend, and absentee ballots should be postmarked by Monday or delivered to the Board of Elections by 7:30 P-M on Election Night.