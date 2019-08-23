Ohio Sen. Hogland speaks on newly-formed ‘Ohio School Safety Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently set up a new division within the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

It’s called the Ohio School Safety Center and it will be tasked with several jobs to help keep your kids safe.

7News sat down with Senator Frank Hogland Friday to get more insight.

Sen. Hogland has been at the forefront of school safety since 2012 after his final deployment to Sandy Hook Elementary.

“My experiences over in the war zone has proven to me the importance of making sure we keep secured,” said Sen. Hogland. “Especially those areas where our kids go to school. You go to church, you know, places that you take for granted that are safe. We need to reevaluate what we are currently doing and what we could be doing.”

Sen. Hogland says its best to come up with preemptive solutions opposed to post-action.

Sen. Hogland also stresses the importance of letting these professionals figure out the next step, and then to get the legislation to stand behind so it is successful.