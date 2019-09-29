Ohio Senator discusses border security, rise of opioids

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – State officials is currently discussing border security and the rise of opioids in the Buckeye State.

Ohio Senator, Rob Portman met with Ohio Sheriffs this past week to get their first-hand perspective.

Discussions also included the impact of immigration on Ohio communities as cocaine and meth continue to make their way over the Mexican border.

The meth coming in from Mexico is so cheap, and it’s so powerful, and so, it’s really corrosive to our communities. So, they are worried about that and they’d like to see up tighten up the border. Senator Rob Portman, R-OH

Senator Portman says they have to do a better job of trying to keep this poison out of their communities