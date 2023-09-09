Ohio (WTRF) — Teachers spend hundreds of dollars of their own money every school year on classroom supplies that the school districts don’t provide.

In fact, many teachers have started posting their wish lists online, hoping citizens will help by donating.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio has introduced the Educators Expense Deduction Modernization Act to help with that.

Currently, teachers can deduct 250 dollars from their taxes, although most spend much more than that out of their own pocket.

“We want to make that tax deduction bigger, make it a thousand dollars, so that means that teachers will get some help from the federal government on these out-of-pocket expenses that teachers are willing to pay. They love their kids overwhelmingly. They love teaching. We shouldn’t make it hard for them. This makes things a little easier for those teachers.” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown | D-Ohio

Senator Brown says teachers are not paid nearly the salaries and benefits they deserve.

And they shouldn’t have to dip into their paychecks to do their jobs.

According to the Department of Education, teachers spend an average of $800 a year on out-of-pocket expenses, and some more than a thousand.

Senator Brown says teachers are paid 20 percent less than other professionals with similar skill levels.