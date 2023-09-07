WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – New data from the CDC shows that new COVID variants have led to a rise in cases and hospitalizations.

When COVID first hit the U.S. in 2020, mask mandates were imposed country wide.

U.S. Senator JD Vance says mask mandates were a mistake we need to learn from and not re-impose on people in 2023.

That’s why Vance proposed his Freedom to Breathe act on the senate floor today, saying the government should not be forcing people to mask up.

“COVID is a terrible disease. It killed a lot of Americans, and I wish it had never come to the shores of this country, but it did. And we have to do what adults have done for thousands of years in our civilization, except the risk that comes along with being alive in this world. We’re never going to get rid of every respiratory virus.” Senator JD Vance | (R) Ohio

Senate democrats blocked Vance’s motion for banning mask mandates.

He says those who want to wear masks can, but no one should be forcing anyone to put face covering on if they do not want to.