Ohio Senator urges Washington to stop Federal Unemployment Supplement

OHIO (WTRF) –Ohio Senator Rob Portman is speaking out against the current Federal Unemployment Supplement.

He says the extra 300 dollars those on unemployment are receiving weekly is keeping people in their homes instead of at a job.

Right now– there are 8.1 million jobs in the U.S… The highest amount of available jobs ever. But, 42 percent of those on unemployment are making more staying at home than working.

So– he’s urging to end the supplement and instead entice those to go back to work by giving them 100 dollars per week for six weeks. Portman says this would be on top of the incentive many businesses are already offering for those new hires.

I drove by Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant on the way to the airport, and they’re paying a $250 bonus. Others are paying a $500 bonus. Others are paying a lot more. I mean, people are just desperate to get workers and the federal government ought not to be standing in the way of that. SENATOR ROB PORTMAN, (R) OHIO

Currently– the federal unemployment supplement goes until labor day. Portman hopes congress will discuss options to move forward and consider the extra $100 weekly incentive he suggested.