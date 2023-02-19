EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WTRF) — Many East Palestine residents have not returned home yet. Some saying they have heard about those adverse health effects such as rashes, headaches and a burning sensation in their eyes.

Senator Sherrod Brown spoke with an East Palestine resident who says she fears returning.

Instead, Kristina Ferguson has been spending hundreds of dollars to stay in hotels. Brown says he and President Biden will ensure Ferguson and others who have been affected by the derailment get reimbursed by Norfolk Southern for damages.

But he gives a warning.

“The President assured me that Norfolk Southern will be held accountable. It is essential that when people are given checks from Norfolk Southern, that Norfolk Southern does not ask those people to sign their legal rights away.” Sen. Sherrod Brown | (D-OH)

Brown says it would be uncongenial for Norfolk to ask residents to sign their rights away.

He says Norfolk must take full responsibility for all damages.

According to Brown, Congress needs to do whatever it takes to help get residents back to living their normal lives safely.