(WTRF) — Ohio Senators JD Vance and Sherrod Brown are demanding answers from Norfolk Southern after their train carrying various hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio two weeks ago.

Both senators have growing concerns about rail safety and the weakness of current rail requirements.

Senator Brown says Norfolk has not been required to invest enough money into safety protocols, despite being highly profitable and laying off thousands of workers.

He says the federal government should come together and write stronger safety rules.

“They’ve got to run this company always considering public safety. If they don’t, it means congress and the President with his rule making authority have to strengthen these rules. I’m very open to doing that. I’m always for stronger consumer, environmental and worker safety rules. And that’s what we have to do. I cannot imagine Norfolk Southern can’t comply with those rules without major delay in deliveries.” Sen. Sherrod Brown | (D-OH)

Brown says he and Congressman Bill Johnson had a conversation about ensuring train cars are labeled and safe.

He says enough internal inspectors and modernized braking systems was something he thought congress had accomplished years ago.

But Brown says the previous presidential administration rolled those safety rules back.

In the future, Brown says he does not want lobbyists writing these new safety laws.

He wants public health and people who understand these issues writing new rules.

Lawmakers sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan saying they are “deeply concerned for the community” following the train derailment.

Ohio Senators JD Vance and Sherrod Brown along with Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman signed the three-page document.

The letter, which was sent on Wednesday, expresses appreciation for the EPA’s swift response, but wants clarification on several questions.

The questions ask about the agency’s commitment to continued air, water and soil monitoring, how long clean-up will take and what the short-and long-term plans are for the communities affected.