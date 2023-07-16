BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrols’ (OSHP) St. Clairsville post partnered with Walmart in. St. Clairsville to host a “Cram-The-Cruiser” food drive this weekend.
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Ohio State Troopers were on site collecting non-perishable items for the Bridgeport Food Pantry.
The community came together and helped cram cruisers with countless donation items such as boxed cereals, canned foods, paper products and even laundry detergent.
Sergeant Rocky Hise says our communities need to see more events like these.
“When people are in need, somebody has got to be there to help them out. And organizations like the Bridgeport Food Pantry and others like them, they’re there to help people. The public’s perception of law enforcement needs to be a positive perception. And with that, what better way of doing it than you have law enforcement helping the community.”Sergeant Rocky Hise | Ohio State Highway Patrol, St. Clairsville Post
All donations were taken straight to Bridgeport Food Pantry after the event ended.
To celebrate their 90th anniversary this year, the OSHP is trying to find more ways to give back to the communities they serve.