BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrols’ (OSHP) St. Clairsville post partnered with Walmart in. St. Clairsville to host a “Cram-The-Cruiser” food drive this weekend.

ST. CLAIRSVILLE: Ohio State Highway Patrol needs your help cramming their cruisers with non-perishable donations for the Bridgeport Food Pantry! They’ll be at the St. C Walmart until 1 p.m. @WTRF7News @OSHP pic.twitter.com/kIwf02qnta — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 16, 2023

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Ohio State Troopers were on site collecting non-perishable items for the Bridgeport Food Pantry.

The community came together and helped cram cruisers with countless donation items such as boxed cereals, canned foods, paper products and even laundry detergent.

Sergeant Rocky Hise says our communities need to see more events like these.

“When people are in need, somebody has got to be there to help them out. And organizations like the Bridgeport Food Pantry and others like them, they’re there to help people. The public’s perception of law enforcement needs to be a positive perception. And with that, what better way of doing it than you have law enforcement helping the community.” Sergeant Rocky Hise | Ohio State Highway Patrol, St. Clairsville Post

All donations were taken straight to Bridgeport Food Pantry after the event ended.

Sergeant Hise cramming the cruiser with generous donations from the community.

To celebrate their 90th anniversary this year, the OSHP is trying to find more ways to give back to the communities they serve.