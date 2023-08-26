GURSNEY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held on August 26, on US 22 in Guernsey County from 7-9 p.m.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The OSHP says that the checkpoint will also be held with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injuries and fatal crashes.

Officials say if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

State troopers make about 25,000 arrests each year.

Last year alone, there were 668 OVI-related fatal crashes, with 726 deaths as a result of those fatal crashes.