WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to assist a female driver in a medical emergency last week, according to a Facebook post from the OSHP.

The unnamed driver called 911, because she was experiencing suspected anaphylactic shock. The dispatcher guided her to the nearest hospital and dispatched OSHP to the scene.

In the video you can see the driver is visually upset with labored breathing. She tells the patrol officer that she has never administered an EpiPen before.

The patrol officer is seen administering the life saving medication to the outer area of the victims thigh.

After the EpiPen was administered, we can see the officer walk the driver to the front doors of the hospital.

Directions for administering an EpiPen can be found at https://www.epipen.ca/how-to-use-epipen.