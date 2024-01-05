CAMBRIDGE, OHIO (WTRF) — An Ohio State Highway Patrolman gets a prestigious award on Friday for his heroic efforts that saved a life.

One of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s core values is to exemplify lifesaving care, and on September 4, 2023, a trooper from the patrol’s post in Marietta did just that.

After Sergeant Eric Knowlton attempted to conduct a traffic stop on State Route 266, the suspect ran from the scene, and the pursuit began.

Roughly 15 minutes later, the suspect drove into the Muskingum River in an attempt to swim across and avoid arrest.

After trying to get the suspect to safety with a rope, Trooper David Handschumacher took matters into his own hands.

Handschumacher removed his uniform, tied a rope around his waist, and entered the water to try and save the struggling suspect from drowning.

Months after successfully saving the suspect’s life, Handschumacher was awarded the Superintendent’s Citation of Merit Award for his life-saving efforts.

”It’s always an honor to be recognized for anything you do. Everybody likes to be recognized, okay? But like I said, I didn’t do this alone. I wouldn’t have got this award without everybody on my team. Sergeant Knowlton, dispatchers, everybody at the Highway Patrol, all the EMS that showed up. Everybody played a part in this award.” David Handschumacher – Ohio State Highway Patrol, Marietta Post

The commander of the patrol’s Cambridge District says the officer’s safety is always a priority, but the suspect’s safety is equally as important.

”The safety of an officer is first, but the safety of the suspect is right along with them. No matter what their actions are, we’re obligated and we will, and we have passion about trying to save their life no matter what they are, because they have to go through due process.” Steven Rine – Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cambridge District Commander

Trooper Handschumacher says having a strong team that always supports one another is unique.

”Anytime you got a team or like you said, highway patrol is a family. Okay, we work together. The team is amazing, okay? Anytime we get to work together and see how everybody functions, and works and takes care of each other. It’s a very special feeling, okay? It’s a very special feeling to be part of it.” David Handschumacher – Ohio State Highway Patrol, Marietta Post

Commander Rine says the patrol’s work is surrounded by dedication every day.

”Makes me feel proud. Very, very proud that our team, they just do it on their own. They can be trusted, I love that. They’re professional, they’re dedicated, they’re dedicated to life saving, to enforcing the Ohio laws and the traffic laws, but they’re dedicated to one another.” Steven Rine – Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cambridge District Commander

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Trooper Handschumacher is an asset not only to their team but also to the citizens of Ohio and the community he serves.