Ohio (WTRF) — The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They say there are more alcohol-related arrests and crashes on this night than there are on the 4th of July or Labor Day.

Nationally, it’s nicknamed “Drinksgiving,” and it’s known as the ultimate homecoming celebration.

Bars are packed as adults come home for the holiday, go out, and meet with friends.

“Obviously everyone’s going to where they need to be, and on Wednesday night or Wednesday evening, most families are where they need to be for the celebration of Thanksgiving. The college kids are home from school. We do see the local establishments and restaurants and bars much more busy during this Wednesday before Thanksgiving.” Lt. Brian McFarland | OSHP Post Commander

He urges anyone planning to go out and celebrate…to use a designated driver.

He says any drivers out tonight–or this entire holiday weekend–will be met with plenty of officers out on patrol.

He says federal overtime funds are used to keep the roadways safe this weekend.

In Ohio, there were 19 fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday last year, with alcohol or drugs involved in 12 of them.