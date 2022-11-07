BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF): The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a public survey under way, and they’d like you to log on and give your opinion about their performance, professionalism and service.

It will ask about your past experiences with highway patrol employees, and how safe you feel when traveling Ohio’s highways.

“It’ll take about five minutes to take the survey,” said Sgt. Rocky Hise of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “You can go right to the highway patrol’s website and take the survey. It’ll ask a few questions regarding traffic safety and how the division operates and what we could possibly do better as an agency for the public.”

The survey continues through November 30th, and it is completely anonymous. You can take the survey by clicking here.