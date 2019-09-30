Ohio student charged after carrying loaded gun into school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old high school student has been arrested for carrying a loaded gun into school.

Columbus police say Bertone T. Lin was detained Monday after a school resource officer and staff members at South High School became aware that he had a handgun in the building.

The school was placed on a lockdown while Lin was questioned. Police say he provided statements that led to the weapon’s recovery.

Lin was charged with conveying a deadly weapon into a school zone. Police say his case will be referred to the Franklin County prosecutor.

