Ohio students required to study financial literacy program under new law

A new law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday will require high school students to take a financial literacy program before they graduate.

Gov. DeWine signed Senate Bill 1, into law Thursday. The bill was introduced by Senators Steve Wilson and Rob McColley, and was voted unanimously 32 to 0

The bill will help educate students on taxes, loans, interest rates, and credit.

The bill requires the financial literacy classes to be taught by teachers who are properly trained in financial literacy. The bill also addresses the current shortage of substitute teachers, allowing districts more flexibility during the 2021-2022 school year in the hiring of substitutes.

This will only be required for students in public school.

The bill will go into law beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and teachers will be required to have an educator license validation in financial literacy.