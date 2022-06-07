In a 4-3 decision on Tuesday, the high court said a judge can’t add time to a sentence because of an angry, disrespectful outburst.

It began in March 2019 when 22-year-old Manson Bryant let loose on Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene Lucci calling him a string of cusswords and accusations of racism which made national headlines according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Lucci responded to the outburst by adding six years to Bryant’s sentence.

“I was giving him remorse, a certain amount of remorse in mitigation of the sentence. (Bryant) has shown me that he has no remorse whatsoever, and therefore the Court determines that maximum imprisonment is needed,” said Lucci according to dispatch.

Bryant challenged the added years in an appeal that made it to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“Because a defendant’s display of disrespect toward a trial court is not a permissible sentencing factor that the court may consider under (Ohio law), we conclude that the six-year increase in Bryant’s sentence is contrary to law,” wrote Justice Melody Stewart, joined by fellow Democrats and Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

“We need to start by acknowledging what is uncomfortable to acknowledge: that trial-court judges do get offended and angry, that anger clouds judgment, and that clouded judgment often results in unjust outcomes,” Stewart wrote according to dispatch.

Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy disagreed saying that Lucci had the discretion to determine whether Bryant had expressed remorse or not.