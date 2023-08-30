COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Supreme Court has just made a major ruling regarding civil liability for police officers with K-9s.

Back in the summer of 2019, a woman was severely injured at a BBQ hosted by Belmont County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Hilderbrand’s K-9 Xyrem. Hilderbrand was reportedly showing off the dog’s attack commands and drug-sniffing skills by hiding narcotics around the yard.

People were drinking, and the dog’s shock collar was taken off. Eventually, a woman named Allison Harris was bitten, causing severe injuries that required surgery.

In a unanimous opinion reversing the 7th District Court, the Ohio Supreme Court agreed that Hilderbrand can be sued for damages.

This case was really significant because the Ohio Supreme Court decided that there’s not absolute immunity for a police officer who has a K-9 that he normally uses on duty and takes home with him if the officer engages in negligent acts that causes injury or damages to someone.” JAMIE BORDAS, Managing Partner at Bordas & Bordas

Now that the Ohio Supreme Court has determined the officer can be sued, the case will be remanded down to civil court in Jefferson County.

There a jury will determine IF the officer did in fact act negligently, and if so, they will determine what damages should be awarded.