BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio University Eastern has announced a brand new partnership with the Blame My Roots Festival.

The university is teaming up to offer their students and alumni a chance to celebrate, and get some help with employment. OUE is encouraging their students to come out for tailgate-style festivities, and there will also be on-site job opportunities connected to the music industry.

“It’s the kind of thing that we at the university want to continue to support. It’s a cultural activity, it’s important to this region, and that’s the kind of synergy that universities want to have.” David Rohall, Dean of Campus and Community Relations

“I’m an alumna of Ohio University, my parents are too, so in order to get a partnership with them and really get the community involved, especially this campus involved with our festival is really pretty exciting, and something we’re really looking forward to.” Chris Dutton, Blame My Roots Co-Creator, OUE Alumnus

The Blame My Roots festival will take place on July 14th through the 16th at Valleyview Campgrounds in Belmont County. Check out http://blamefest.com for more details and information on purchasing tickets.