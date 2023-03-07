ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a given that lovers of athletics, movies, books, music, theater – you name it – have a place on college campuses to surround themselves with a community that supports those interests.

The most dominant of these pastimes, however, is video gaming and there has not been an organized group for students who enjoy spending time behind the controller at Ohio University Eastern until now.

The Eastern campus unveiled their brand-new Esports Center in Shannon Hall with top-of-the-line monitors and the latest graphics cards for the best quality gaming experience that Dean Rohall says had gamers rushing to play.

”I’ve been here about two years on campus, and we’ve been polling students asking ‘What ways can we support you?’ And this one clearly rose above all the other things we could be doing for them, so it was an easy thing to know that we needed to invest in.” David Rohall – Dean of Campus & Community Relations, Ohio University Eastern

It’s not only the students who are excited about this new opportunity to get involved…

”With an extracurricular, you’re with these people for multiple semesters up until you graduate and then you’re even meeting new incoming students and they can feel more welcomed having veteran people meet them and have just that open feeling on campus.” Brenen Craig – Sophomore, Ohio University Eastern

”Like how in football you communicate to each other just as you do in gaming. You tell each other, ‘Go center, go left, go right…’ all these callouts. You do the same thing just over a microphone over online gaming.” Aric Coffman – Sophomore, Ohio University Eastern

But also, staff like Director Jeff Kuhn who say they wish they had something like this growing up.

He says that students will compete in ‘Esports Collegiate’ along with 13 other schools across the region with opportunities to compete at the national level.

”I hear more often than anything else, that ‘I just want to compete for the university in something I’m good at,’ and so it’s that chance to kind of show their stuff and also, one of the great parts about esports is it’s not physical dependent. Students who have limited range of motion or maybe have some things that impair their physical abilities can still play esports. So, it opens up the spectrum of who can compete for a university.” Dr. Jeff Kuhn – Esports Director, Ohio University Eastern

After over a year of work and planning, students and staff are overjoyed to have this space on campus to open new opportunities for competition, fun, and community.