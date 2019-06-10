Ohio Valley accidents

West Virginia, W.Va. (WTRF)

There are many accidents going on in the Ohio Valley.

One vehicle is over turned on 2 Mile Hill in Wheeling.

Traffic is still backed up as traffic is down to one lane on the Westbound side.

According to Officials there is another crash in Wheeling on National Road close to the Pa. line at Valley Grove Road.

Ohio County Sheriffs are on scene.

This one involved one vehicle and a motorcycle.

There is another crash in Weirton.

According to the Hancock County Sheriffs dispatch this is a tractor trailer accident along U.S. 22.

It is between the Colliers Way and Three Springs Drive exits.

The westbound lanes are closed at this time.

Weirton Fire and Police Departments are on scene.

According to the Sheriffs no injuries have been reported as of yet.

