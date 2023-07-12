One Ohio Valley community is planning to host its first-ever pride celebration.

The Columbiana County Pride Committee is putting together the first Pride celebration on Saturday, July 15 at the Wellsville Alumni Center.

The day is expected to be filled with programming for families as well as those ages 18 and over.

The Committee says it will feature local businesses and vendors.

“We’re excited to bring together the community to honor the past, present, and future of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) Americans,” said event organizer Joey Shilot, “We’re proud to be joining the many people across Ohio who recognize this holiday and proud to offer an inclusive space for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies in our community.”

The event will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Wellsville Alumni Center. The day’s schedule will include a vendor show, coffee social hour, speakers, community resources, and more.

“Pride is a safe space where all are welcome and we look forward to partnering with local performers, organizations, and businesses to make this event as successful as possible,” said Shilot.

The committee has taken measures to ensure the safety of its event attendees, including having a private security team, privacy fencing, and trained greeters.

The event is open to everyone.

More information about the event is available on the committee’s Facebook page here. Those interested in volunteering are invited to fill out an application here